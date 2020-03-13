Six Manchester United stars in Europa League Team of the Week

Six Manchester United players have been named in the Europa League team of the week.

Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Fred, Dan James and Odion Ighalo were the recipients of the award.

Shaw, Bailly, Williams, Fred, James and Ighalo are included in the Europa League Team of the Week

For the six it is a well-deserved recognition of their achievements after thrashing Austrian Bundesliga leaders LASK 5-0 behind closed doors in Linz yesterday.

Goals from Ighalo, James, Mata, Greenwood and Pereira sealed the victory in the strangest of atmospheres in the empty stadium.

The award is particularly well-deserved for 19-year-old Williams, whose accomplished performance took place while playing in the right back position for the first time in the senior side.

Odion Ighalo was undoubtedly the player of the night, scoring with a blistering half volley after having displayed amazing ball-juggling skills to work the opening.

Eric Bailly was also rewarded for a colossus of a performance that must surely encourage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give the Ivorian some more Premier League starts.

Dan James’s award will be a huge boost to the young star’s confidence, as will his well-taken goal – his first for the Red Devils since August.

Fred, who supplied two assists on the night, and Luke Shaw were the other winners.

Others will be disappointed not to be included, in particular Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, who both put in excellent shifts against the Austrians, and Harry Maguire, who kept his eighth clean sheet in ten games in all competitions.

Four Basel players – Samuele Campo, Fabian Frei, Kevin Bua and Jonas Omlin – and Bayer Leverkusen’s Charles Aranguiz were the other members of the awards team.

