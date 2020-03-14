Bruno Fernandes praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attention to detail

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed he is pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s methods despite only being at the club for a short period of time.

The Portuguese’s arrival has coincided with the club’s best run of form of the season that has unfortunately been brought to a halt by the current public health concerns.

However, many feel it’s not a coincidence that United have improved since Bruno joined in January and believe he’s central to the ongoing unbeaten run.

Solskjaer seemed pleased having wrapped up a transfer for the former Sporting Lisbon man in a window that is notorious for being difficult in negotiations.

The Red Devils’ 4-2-3-1 formation begs for a quality playmaker to make the difference and before his arrival, the reliance was on Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

According to Sky Sports, Bruno said: “It’s difficult because it’s been one month, but he’s always careful with the details and for me, that’s important because it is one of the things which changes football now is looking for the details.

“Now, every coach is really good, they look at each other and learn from each other and so the game is difficult. Now you have videos and most teams know what you will do, where you will place the ball, where they need to press so the game becomes harder and harder.

“I think he’s really good on this and he was a footballer so he knows when he needs to talk to players, when he needs to give q good word or sometimes come and push you to give more. I think when you have a past in football, you understand these things more than when you don’t have [a past].

“But sometimes you have coaches who never play football and they also know this too so it depends coach from coach but I think Ole is really careful with these kind of points. He wants perfection, which is impossible, but he tries to ask more and more from us.”

Solskjaer’s high standards are exactly what the club needs and it appears to be bearing fruit in terms of results.

The current break in the season, as absolutely necessary as it was, has come at the worst time possible for Manchester United.

Solskjaer’s men were inconsistent all campaign long and when they finally put together a decent run, it has been brought to a sudden halt.