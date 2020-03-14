Denis Zakaria revealed as Manchester United’s top midfield target

Manchester United are favourites to sign Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria in the summer, according to The Express.

The outlet claims that the Red Devils ‘have identified Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria as one of their main transfer targets’ and that they are leading the race to sign the 23-year-old.

The Swiss international is a holding midfielder in the mould of Nemanja Matic and would provide a natural successor to the Serbian, who turns 32 in August. United have been trying to strengthen in the position since last summer, when, according to The Athletic, they lost the battle with neighbours Manchester City to sign Spaniard Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be interested in signing Zakaria, who has played 28 times for the Swiss national side, weighing in with three goals.

Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to be in the race to sign the £40 million-valued man.

Zakaria would probably provide the Red Devils with a much cheaper alternative to the likes of Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, recently tipped by former Red Owen Hargreaves to be bought in the summer. Leicester’s success has brought the club financial stability and almost certainly Champions League football next season and they would be likely to demand a similar amount for Ndidi that they received for Harry Maguire last summer.

This would make the Swiss international around 50% cheaper than his Nigerian counterpart.

However, Moenchengladbach are reluctant to sell their star and sporting director Max Eberl recently said he believed Zakaria would stay if the club, currently lying fourth in the Bundesliga, qualify for the Champions League next season.

‘I think that there is a very good chance that Denis will still be with us next year if we qualify’, Eberl said.

