Paul Pogba may not get desired return to Juventus

Manchester United have been given a boost in their bid to hold onto Paul Pogba after reports claim Juventus have changed their stance.

The talented Frenchman has flirted multiple times with the idea of departing Old Trafford this summer and at times it seemed almost certain it would happen.

However, United and Pogba have moved towards the direction of not only securing his short-term future but also his long-term future.

The World Cup winner has reportedly had a change of heart since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival while others claim there is no one who can afford him.

Nonetheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he has no intention of selling the academy product, regardless of the news fans may hear.

According to Manchester Evening News, Calcio Mercato report that Juventus have already turned their attention to alternatives to Pogba, such as Houssem Aouar, as they accept the Red Devils may hold onto their star player.

The creative midfielder has an undoubted talent that Solskjaer would love to make use of but some have questioned whether the distractions are worth it.

Manchester United seemingly and finally have a harmonious squad full of players pulling in the right direction and any disruptions can have a detrimental effect.