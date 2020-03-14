Paul Pogba outstanding despite absence from Manchester United first-team
Manchester United fans have always known Paul Pogba is a serious talent but perhaps they’ve never fully recognised just how good he is.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January has also watered down the Frenchman’s effect on the team with some even claiming he could now be sold.

However, Pogba, at least statistically, continues to dominate in ways few midfielders can do in modern football.

The World Cup winner has struggled with injuries all season long and that has helped fans forget his qualities, particularly on the ball.

Of course, aesthetically speaking Pogba hasn’t hit the same heights as he did at Juventus but perhaps there’s more than meets the eye.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling how Pogba can be out for 22 Premier League games and yet still sit joint sixth in such a crucial statistic.

Much of Manchester United’s season has been marred by their inability to break teams down so should the former Juventus man have been fit, who knows where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would be sitting in the table.

Given the current suspension of the league, it’s possible Pogba may return before the season is over and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him end the year first in that statistic.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

