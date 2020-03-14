The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week
Home
First Team

The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week

Posted by
Date:

Breathtaking football, a Derby double, a Europa rout and the season put on ice. Here are our top ten stories of what has been the strangest of weeks for Manchester United.

1. The week started in fine fashion with the Red Devils completing a Derby double against Man City in a brilliant 2-0 win. Read about how the result represents a major turning point for United:

Manchester United’s derby win shows the swagger is back

2. Tahith Chong finally put an end to months of speculation by committing his future to United. We get the lowdown on what changed Chongy’s mind here:

Tahith Chong signs up for Manchester United’s ‘brilliant plan’

3. A player whose future at Old Trafford looks much less certain is Jesse Lingard, with reports saying that the 27-year-old will be sold in the summer. Read all about the potential exit of the much-maligned midfielder here:

Jesse Lingard appears set to leave Manchester United this summer

4. United remain in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho, but one expert reveals that the football world doubts Manchester United’s negotiators are capable of closing the deal, and here’s why:

‘Notorious’ Ed Woodward and Matt Judge could scupper Jadon Sancho deal

5. Anthony Martial has been in fine form lately and in this article we look at how his budding bromance with Bruno Fernandes has helped him to raise his game:

Bromance is bringing out the best in Anthony Martial at Manchester United

6. There was interesting and unexpected transfer news this week as Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner confirmed that he was considering signing for Man United in the summer. Read what he has to say here:

Timo Werner confirms he is considering Manchester United move

7. Phil Jones has been left out of the matchday squad now for seven consecutive games. With all defenders now fit, here we ask whether the end is nigh for Jonesy and look at where it all went so wrong for him:

Phil Jones may have played his last ever Man United game

8. Bad results followed by the stock market’s corona crash has left the club’s share price plummeting and the Glazers have been busy taking shares off the market. In this article we ask whether the Saudis are poised to strike while the stock is down and what impact it will all have on our transfer kitty:

Manchester United’s stock tumbles as Glazers fend off takeover

9. United’s 5-0 thrashing of LASK behind closed doors was undoubtedly the performance of the week and no less than six United players were named in the Europa League’s team of the week. Find out who they are in this article – you’ll be surprised who is there and who isn’t:

Six Manchester United stars in Europa League Team of the Week

10. And finally there has been some excited noises coming from Old Trafford that Paul Pogba might be staying at the club after all. Here’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to confirm:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Paul Pogba to remain at Manchester United

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus