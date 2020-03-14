The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week

Breathtaking football, a Derby double, a Europa rout and the season put on ice. Here are our top ten stories of what has been the strangest of weeks for Manchester United.

1. The week started in fine fashion with the Red Devils completing a Derby double against Man City in a brilliant 2-0 win. Read about how the result represents a major turning point for United:

2. Tahith Chong finally put an end to months of speculation by committing his future to United. We get the lowdown on what changed Chongy’s mind here:

3. A player whose future at Old Trafford looks much less certain is Jesse Lingard, with reports saying that the 27-year-old will be sold in the summer. Read all about the potential exit of the much-maligned midfielder here:

4. United remain in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho, but one expert reveals that the football world doubts Manchester United’s negotiators are capable of closing the deal, and here’s why:

5. Anthony Martial has been in fine form lately and in this article we look at how his budding bromance with Bruno Fernandes has helped him to raise his game:

6. There was interesting and unexpected transfer news this week as Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner confirmed that he was considering signing for Man United in the summer. Read what he has to say here:

7. Phil Jones has been left out of the matchday squad now for seven consecutive games. With all defenders now fit, here we ask whether the end is nigh for Jonesy and look at where it all went so wrong for him:

8. Bad results followed by the stock market’s corona crash has left the club’s share price plummeting and the Glazers have been busy taking shares off the market. In this article we ask whether the Saudis are poised to strike while the stock is down and what impact it will all have on our transfer kitty:

9. United’s 5-0 thrashing of LASK behind closed doors was undoubtedly the performance of the week and no less than six United players were named in the Europa League’s team of the week. Find out who they are in this article – you’ll be surprised who is there and who isn’t:

10. And finally there has been some excited noises coming from Old Trafford that Paul Pogba might be staying at the club after all. Here’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to confirm:

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!