Wes Brown reserves praise for Manchester United’s defenders

Manchester United great Wes Brown has insisted his former side’s defence does not need any further investment, siding with fans’ views of late.

The former defender has been impressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who have been quite solid at the back, especially in the past few matches.

United are on an unbeaten run of late and have the fourth-best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrivals have certainly helped matters but Solskjaer has coached more steel into his backline.

Despite the Red Devils’ inconsistencies earlier in the season, most of their goals conceded have been through poor individual errors or freak efforts from opposition teams.

According to Goal, Brown said: “I don’t necessarily think that’s the right thing to do. I don’t mind players coming in if they’re going to improve the squad but, in general the defence has been pretty good this season

“You always want to improve. So if there are players that the manager likes and they’re available and they fit in the team then I don’t see a problem in that but I don’t think it’s necessarily needed in defence.”

Manchester United fans generally agree and feel the investment is better needed elsewhere such as the right-wing position and perhaps a striker as well as a defensive midfielder.

A left-back was also once considered as optional along with a midfielder but in truth, Solskjaer has gotten higher levels out of some of his current crop.

Nemanja Matic has been in brilliant form along with Luke Shaw and Fred and so those positions are no longer as much of a priority.

Even Odion Ighalo has been impressive since arriving, leaving some fans calling for his permanent purchase in the summer.