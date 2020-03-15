Eric Bailly opens up about injury hell in candid interview

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has been opening up about his injury hell in an interview with ESPN FC (via The MEN).

Bailly has played just 19 times for the senior side since October 2018 due to a series of injuries.

‘It was such a difficult time’ Bailly admitted.

‘I was basically injured for almost a year and that’s the worst thing that can happen to a footballer or any athlete.’

The latest injury was the most severe and resulted in knee surgery that kept the Ivorian out of action for 5 months.

‘The most difficult part was the moment that you get that injury … It was almost five months, and to hear that, honestly it was very difficult.’

‘Mentally, I had to be strong. I knew what I had to do to recover well and I listened to the advice from everyone that was helping me and here I am, and I’m doing well.’

The 25-year-old confessed that he still has not completely recovered from the injury.

‘I can’t say I feel 100% but I feel good. I’ve been training a lot, I’ve been preparing a lot and I’m just taking advantage of every opportunity and I’m here to help the team.’

‘If you’ve not been playing for a long time in a league as strong as this one, the truth is that it’s hard. Imagine with an injury as long as mine too. But the truth is, I’ve been lucky with my teammates to have their help and support and I had a phenomenal return.’

‘It was a difficult match against Chelsea, my first match back, and thank God that we won and well, I’m very happy.’

An injury-free Bailly will be like a new signing for the Red Devils when the season resumes in April. In his first season at Old Trafford – 2016/17 – he became an instant fan favourite and played 39 games for the team. Now, at 25, Bailly may not yet even have reached the peak of his development and can still become the warrior the Red Devils have needed at the back for many years to come.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!