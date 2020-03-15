Odion Ighalo: the cost of a permanent move to Man United

Manchester United have been told how much it would cost to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal, with the player ready to take a pay cut to facilitate the move.

According to The Mirror, Ighalo’s home club, Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua, have slapped a £15 million asking price on the player’s head, almost three times the player’s £5.6 million market value.

Whilst it may be an over-evaluation for a 30-year-old, it would not be a difficult figure for the Red Devils to justify. They themselves are demanding over £20 million for another 30 year old, Chris Smalling, whose sale could fund Ighalo’s purchase.

The potentially bigger stumbling block if United opted to make the move permanent would be the Nigerian’s salary, currently £240,000 a week.

However, The Sun is reporting that Ighalo is so desperate to continue living the dream at the club he supported as a boy that he is prepared to take a 50% pay cut to stay at Old Trafford.

This would cost the striker £6 million a year but demonstrates his commitment to a club that has already become convinced that he will be a good addition to next season’s squad.

And for the Red Devils, it would mean the total cost of signing Ighalo on a 3-year contract would be around £32 million. On current form, that would make the deal almost a no-brainer for United.

With United chasing bigger-name strikers such as Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and even Spurs’ Harry Kane, the chances are that the Nigerian international would not be a first team regular if he were to stay in Manchester, but all noises coming from Old Trafford suggest that this wouldn’t faze him. The way Ighalo has started his Old Trafford career, he may just believe that he is capable of winning his place in the team by making himself undroppable.

And right now, that doesn’t seem quite so far-fetched as it did on deadline day.

