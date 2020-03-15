Jude Bellingham: Man United’s big advantage in the race to sign him

Jude Bellingham will be able to choose his club at the end of the season as four different sides have met Birmingham City’s asking price.

Manchester United are joined by Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as clubs who have met the Blues’ valuation of the player, according to The Mirror.

It is understood that the 16-year-old’s services can be acquired for £15 million which could rise to £30 million with add-ons.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Dortmund had won the race to sign the talented midfielder, but United were determined not to let the player slip through their hands and organised a charm offensive to win him back over.

This included a trip to Carrington hosted by Ed Woodward in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson were introduced to the Stourbridge-born youngster.

The MEN then revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea had joined the race and were also prepared to meet Birmingham’s valuation.

The claim by The Mirror that Bayern Munich are also in the race may come from earlier reports detailing the Bavarian club’s interest, as there is little coming from Germany on the subject.

As the Bellingham family weigh up their options, Jude’s tender age may be a significant factor. If he signed for a German club it would inevitably mean that the whole family would have to move with him, so a number of lives would be affected, including that of younger brother Jobe, who is also in the academy at St Andrew’s and is himself a promising England Under 15 international.

This could potentially tip the balance in favour of a move to Old Trafford, with Carrington only 89 miles up the M6 from the Bellinghams’ home in Stourbridge.

