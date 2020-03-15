Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most featured starting XI in the league

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to deal with numerous injuries to his squad this season and so it’s difficult to see who he would’ve preferred to play over others.

However, he has made do with what he’s got well and it’s interesting to see who has been handed the most minutes to impress.

United’s campaign has largely been inconsistent but their form has picked up spectacularly since January, giving fans hope of a good end to the season.

Unfortunately, the world’s current conditions have seen the league suspended temporarily and so Solskjaer’s momentum has been viciously but understandably halted.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils have had to use a variety of players this season so there are a few surprising names in the below XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's 2019-20 Premier League XI based on minutes: GK: de Gea RB: Wan-Bissaka RCB: Lindelöf LCB: Maguire LB: Shaw RCM: McTominay LCM: Fred RM: James AM: Pereira LM: Rashford ST: Martial Bench: Romero, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 15, 2020

The back four and goalkeeper essentially walk right into Manchester United’s starting XI so it’s understandable to see them all get the most minutes.

Scott McTominay‘s recent absence due to injury and Nemanja Matic’s superb form would’ve left some believing the former would miss out but he has been crucial for Solskjaer nonetheless.

Daniel James and Andreas Pereira have seen spells of poor form, to say the least, but due to a lack of options, they featured heavily.

Just purely based on that XI, it’s easy to see where United need investing most and since Bruno has been brought in, it leaves one glaringly obvious position in the right-wing that needs addressing.