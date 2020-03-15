Wayne Rooney picks key qualities of past Manchester United managers

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has played under numerous managers in his career and even stuck around in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The veteran Englishman is still playing professionally, returning to his country to play for Derby in the Championship after being away in the MLS.

Rooney was arguably the best striker in the Premier League at his peak and became United’s all-time top goalscorer despite featuring in a variety of positions over the course of his career.

Fans have seen him as a left-winger, right-winger, striker, attacking-midfielder, central-midfielder and even occasionally as a defensive-midfielder.

His tenacity, his selflessness and his raw talent all made him a fan favourite despite once notoriously pushing for a move away.

Wayne Rooney: "What qualities would I take from managers I've had? Van Gaal's preparation, Fergie's man-management, Mourinho's stubbornness — I think sometimes you need that." #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 15, 2020

There are some fans who feel Rooney has the capacity or potential to be a top manager and if he manages to build the traits he’s just mentioned then there’s no doubt he will succeed.

The prolific veteran is already working as a player and coach for Derby so it seems a matter of time before he joins full-time as staff.

Rooney has stated in the past his desire to become a manager so it’s likely he’ll work his way up to achieve his dreams.