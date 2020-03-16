Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti could move to Manchester United

Manchester United could potentially end up signing Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have previously been linked with the talented Frenchman but nothing came of it.

There was a feeling Umtiti was using United as a way of securing his own future at the Spanish giants and it seems history is repeating itself.

The injury-prone centre-back appears to be a very un-Solskjaer like signing so it would be a surprise to see this interest amount to anything.

Umtiti is a real talent but there’s a reason Barcelona seem to be open to a sale and the Red Devils should steer clear.

#mufc and Arsenal have been offered Samuel Umtiti in the summer with Barcelona prepared to let the French defender leave the Nou Camp. #muzone [Sport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 16, 2020

Manchester United are also well-stocked in the defensive department and Harry Maguire is easily their key central defender.

It is then up to any one of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe to win the second spot alongside the captain.

Of course, Phil Jones still remains but he is expected to depart this summer with Luke Shaw potentially providing cover instead.

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo could also return from their loan spells as there are no guarantees they will have buyers.

Umtiti represents a considerable risk and would halt the progress of some of Manchester United’s current stars, particularly Tuanzebe.