Bruno Fernandes’ fine form rewarded by the Premier League

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has quickly won over fans despite just arriving in January and for good reason as the statistics back up just how fantastic he has been.

The talented Portuguese has been talismanic in his performances so far, inspiring his teammates to their best form of the season.

United were on an impressive unbeaten run before the ongoing health issues around the world came along and suspended the Premier League temporarily.

Before that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were experiencing a pretty inconsistent campaign and his position as manager was even under threat.

Fernandes has clearly inspired the Red Devils and couldn’t have arrived at a better time given the circumstances.

Bruno Fernandes has won the #PL February Player of the Month award 🇵🇹🔴 Since joining: ✅ Most passes into the box (48) ✅ Most total shots taken (19) ✅ Most shots on target (7) ✅ Most goal involvements (5) ✅ Most assists (3) 🏆 #MUFC POTM 🏆 PFA POTM 🏆 #PL POTM IMPACT 🙌 — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) March 16, 2020

It’s clear Paul Pogba would have a field day playing alongside Fernandes and Manchester United will hugely benefit from any potential partnership.

Solskjaer will probably be internally fuming that the former Sporting man wasn’t brought in back in the summer as it could’ve changed how the season went entirely.

Hopefully, Fernandes can maintain his form and not face a sudden dip that new arrivals tend to experience after an initial burst.

The season is very much up in the air but should it continue, there’s no doubt he’ll be fit and firing for United.