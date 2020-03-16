Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes mentoring Scott McTominay

Manchester United’s improved form of late is no fluke as Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has sparked up the dressing room, particularly Scott McTominay.

The tenacious Scotsman is well-loved by his manager and coaching staff which is no surprise given Jose Mourinho’s love for him too.

McTominay has consistently impressed fans as well but he has taken his game to another level this season prior to picking up an injury.

The academy product was being eased back into action before the ongoing health crisis around the world forced a temporary suspension of the league.

United’s latest Portuguese signing though was playing a crucial role already and not just on the pitch.

According to Bleacher Report, McTominay has benefitted the most from Bruno’s arrival with the latter advising the former whenever he can as everyone’s standards improve.

This kind of behaviour is rather priceless, particularly since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to feel that the 23-year-old can be his most improved midfielder.

McTominay is still a little young and can develop further and so the guidance he receives from more experienced teammates will be invaluable.

It’s even more pleasing to hear him so willing to learn, as he earlier admitted to being open to Nemanja Matic’s advice as well.