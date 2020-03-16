Signs appear of a satisfied Paul Pogba despite uncertain future

Manchester United star Paul Pogba appears close to a return to training with a report claiming to have the inside scoop on his injury.

The talented Frenchman has arguably had the worst season to date in his career in terms of absence from the first-team.

Pogba has picked up knock after knock which has meant he’s been unavailable for large chunks of the campaign.

Many fans feel had the former Juventus man been fit, United would have been comfortably in the top four spots.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently protected his player from criticism at the risk of enduring the wrath of some so-called supporters.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer has been impressed by Pogba’s mentality during his recovery from the ankle injury despite some fans not being pleased.

The academy product’s attitude is a positive given how some had believed he was faking his injury in order to force through a move away from Old Trafford.

Now it seems as though not only was he actually injured but he maintained professionalism behind the scenes, impressing his manager and coaches.

The hope is Pogba can return to action as soon as possible and also extend his contract so his long term future is secure at Manchester United.