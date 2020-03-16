Source claims Paul Pogba’s personal terms with Real Madrid ‘all but done’

A source inside Old Trafford said Paul Pogba’s personal terms with Real Madrid are ‘all but done’, reports The Athletic.

The Athletic normally likes to steer clear of Paul Pogba tittle-tattle as it attempts to maintain a reputation for serious football journalism.

So when the online outlet does run with a Pogba story, it tends to carry a little more weight than those penned by other sections of the media.

The same report claims that the Frenchman is also now predisposed to consider a new contract at Old Trafford, with a source saying ‘He could well re-sign’. This is at odds with Calciomercato‘s report yesterday that he remains determined to leave.

It is acknowledged that the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus may affect Pogba’s future, with his value likely to be drastically affected by whether or not he has been able to demonstrate his fitness on the pitch before the transfer window opens.

In that regard, the report also confirms that Pogba will finally return to training tomorrow.

The Frenchman has been ‘putting in real graft’ in his recovery and has been undergoing personal training with Michael Carrick.

‘He has been staying longer than usual at Carrington and had an extra 30 minutes with Carrick after one session last week’, reporter Laurie Whitwell claims.

‘Pogba would likely have rejoined his team-mates in training already but for United’s Europa League trip to Austria to face LASK in Linz last week.’

It comes as excellent news for frustrated Manchester United fans who have been hearing Pogba’s return is finally going to happen for many weeks, only for it not to materialise.

Whitwell states that Pogba is expected to be on the bench for the Red Devils’ next game, whenever and against whomever that might be.

The journalist also claims that relations between the 27-year-old and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are very good, with the boss saying ‘I had a nice conversation with him the other day and I don’t think he’d be against (playing against Spurs) if I asked him’ before the season was suspended.

Coupled with fresh reports that United are trying to sign Ajax’s Donny van de Beek despite a reported pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, this latest update suggests that Pogba’s move to Madrid is far from the dead duck that many believed it to be.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!