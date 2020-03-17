Angel Gomes’ future at Manchester United in his own hands

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made up his mind on Angel Gomes according to reports as rumours continue to grow.

The young star has been in a contract war with the club since the start of the season despite his obvious talent.

Tahith Chong was another experiencing the same issues but has since extended his stay and been handed more minutes than normal.

It’s likely Solskjaer hasn’t been playing Gomes as much since his future hasn’t been resolved as of yet.

It would be more embarrassing to constantly play the academy product only to have him leave at the end of the season.

Solskjær is hopeful of Angel Gomes renewing his #mufc contract #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 17, 2020

Fans will be hoping Gomes pens a new deal soon in the same way Chong did and put an end to this transfer saga.

Had the young Englishman put an end to speculation and secured his future, he potentially would’ve been ahead of the out of form Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

Nonetheless, the season has been temporarily suspended so the hope is Gomes can think about his future in peace and make up his mind.

There’s no doubt United want to hold onto him but of course, they can’t promise him a starting XI status, particularly with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

