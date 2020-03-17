Manchester United decide on Nemanja Matic’s near future

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has had his future cleared up ahead of what promises to be a crucial summer for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to continue ringing in the changes in his second summer transfer window in charge with plenty of ins and outs.

Matic was once expected to be an out this summer, particularly as he flirted with the idea of leaving the club.

It was said the experienced Serbian was on the lookout for first-team football as he wanted to ensure he keeps his spot for his country.

The former Chelsea man managed to turn things around however and has been a key part of United’s recent success.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils have officially triggered the one-year extension included in his current contract, taking his stay at Old Trafford to the summer of 2021.

It’s a deal that makes sense for both parties as Matic has been impressive of late but giving him a longer contract would be too risky.

It’s best to keep him on board and reconsider his future next winter to see whether he’s maintained his form or went past his peak.

Of course, Solskjaer could’ve extended his deal just to avoid losing him for free but it seems unlikely given the recent developments.

