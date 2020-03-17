Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to make numerous summer signings

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a defensive signing amongst others this crucial summer transfer window.

While the world is in limbo over the current health crisis, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing as normal in a bid to whip his squad into shape.

United were enjoying an unbeaten run before the Premier League was suspended and there were signs they had turned a corner.

Solskjaer was likely to survive to the summer either way but there are some concerns over how the current situation affects his plans.

The Red Devils need a few more signings to be completely in his image and it appears they’re still continuing their plans.

Another centre-back signing is on the agenda at #mufc, just not at the top end due to Maguire's signing last summer #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 17, 2020

#mufc have been looking at three positions, possibly four, to sign players in #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 17, 2020

It’s surprising to see one of the targets is a centre-back at all given the current options at Manchester United.

Solskjaer has consistently praised the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe so question marks over their roles would be raised should someone be brought in.

Not to mention the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all still wait on the wings for their futures to be resolved.

Fans would agree, however, that a centre-back is not the priority and that the right-wing is arguably the position most in need of attention.

