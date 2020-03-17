Paul Pogba’s ‘dizzying’ wage demands make Juventus move unlikely

The future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remains shrouded in doubt, but one issue has become clearer – his wage demands.

Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and, according to Calciomercato.com, Barcelona are all chasing the Frenchman’ signature.

There is a growing number of reports also suggesting that Pogba might also be willing to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, although Calciomercato believe that the player’s desire is still to leave Manchester.

In terms of Pogba leaving, the issue has always seemed to be the vast divide between United’s asking price and the valuation that the chasing clubs have placed on him.

As reported here in February, the Red Devils have been holding out for something in the region of £150 million, whereas Pogba’s true market value – and the price his suitors seem potentially willing to pay – is some £85 million.

Even if United simply wanted to recoup what they paid for the enigmatic Frenchman – £94.7 million – there would still be a £10 million gap to close in negotiations.

But agreeing a transfer fee is not the only stumbling block to a Pogba transfer. According to Calciomercato, Pogba is demanding a salary of ‘closer to 20 than 10 million euros per season.’

This equates to £350,000 per week, a huge increase on his current £290,000 per week.

Calciomercato describes this as a ‘dizzying’ figure and would be about double the salary of the rest of the Juventus squad, other than of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

Quite simply, it seems unlikely that Juventus will be willing to meet either the transfer fee or the salary demand and so that deal is highly unlikely to happen.

United are reported to be about to trigger the one-year extension clause in Pogba’s contract, which would keep him at Old Trafford until 2022, when he will be 29 years old. They may be willing to offer him a new contract to keep him at the club, but would they be willing to give Pogba that sort of pay rise when there is still two and a half years remaining on his current contract?

The Red Devils are in a relatively strong bargaining position in that they have the player under contract for the peak years of his career and can continue to sit back and put whatever asking price they want on Pogba’s head.

And if the Frenchman’s salary demands really are as reported by the Italian outlet, it does seem as if only PSG, Barcelona or Real Madrid could afford to splash that sort of cash for the 27-year-old. Whether they want Pogba enough to do so remains to be seen.

