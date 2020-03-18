Axel Tuanzebe praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s man-management

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe has been the latest of the current crop of players to come out and praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The young defender hasn’t featured as much as he would’ve liked this season due to injury but he’s still held in high regard.

Solskjaer even captained Tuanzebe at one point, showing to the world he has that much faith in the player.

The academy product could eventually be the perfect partner to Harry Maguire though Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are both vying for their spot as well.

Should he steer clear of future injuries, there’s no real reason why the English prospect can’t become a club legend.

According to Manchester Evening News, Tuanzebe said: “He has an understanding of the players himself.

“It is a lot easier. He knows how people feel when in certain times and he knows how to help the individual adapt to the circumstances.

“For me he has been fundamental. We have had a sit down, we have talked about my future and what destinations I want to be reaching, and he has been really good to me.”

It’s clear to see Solskjaer is providing comfort even to those who don’t play as many minutes as perhaps some more important players do.

For once in quite some time there is plenty of quality positions in the centre-back positions and that should bode well for Manchester United.

Interestingly enough, Solskjaer is reported to be keen on bringing in another centre-back this summer but isn’t focussing on it as a priority.

That certainly makes sense given the need for investment in other positions but it definitely makes for some interesting reading.

