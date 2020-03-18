Inter Milan set their sights on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

Manchester United fans will be disgruntled to hear once more of Inter Milan’s reported plans to steal Anthony Martial away from Old Trafford.

It’s not the first time the talented Frenchman has been linked with a transfer to the Italian giants with the first rumours starting during Jose Mourinho’s reign.

Martial is understood to be happy at United at this moment of time but there are certain factors that could yet affect that.

Namely, a lack of Champions League football once again could prove the trigger for him to request a move.

The former AS Monaco man’s contract doesn’t run out for a long time just yet so it doesn’t make sense to stir up a rumour to get an extension on his current deal.

According to Sport Witness, Calcio Mercato are reporting that Inter have reignited their interest in Martial as an alternative to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United himself so should such a deal happen, a straight swap might make the most sense.

However, it’s likely most fans would want Martial to leave in the first place and to be fair to the player, he has been in fine form this season and so there’s no real reason to move him on.