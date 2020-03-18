Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a false position?

With the Premier League temporarily suspended, it seems the perfect time to analyse Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s effect at Manchester United.

The legendary Norwegian has certainly had his highs and lows and critics and unwavering support so sometimes it can be difficult to sum up his work at Old Trafford.

One statistic appears to threaten that the most but at least Solskjaer can relax given his critics have gone quiet of late.

United have gone on an unbeaten run recently that has left them just three points off the ever-elusive fourth place.

While reports have surfaced claiming the board won’t sack him regardless, fans will be disappointed if Champions League football isn’t attained.

Now, of course, this should be taken with a pinch of salt given one can only deal with the league they’re playing in so this statistic can’t be used as the sole reason to attack Solskjaer.

There are plenty of signs that he’s done brilliant work, particularly in the transfer market so there’s no reason to fully doubt him.

However, at the same time, it does have to be said that Solskjaer is benefitting from a particularly inconsistent and weak league this season.

There’s no shame in it but it’s worked in his favour given he’s gotten the least amount of wins at this point of the season in the past ten years.

Solskjaer has also faced the second-most defeats and second-most draws; had it been a different season with the same points, he may have already lost his job.

Even David Moyes’ ill-fated campaign bore three more points, which funnily enough would’ve gotten him fourth place this campaign.

