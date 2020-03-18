Manchester United not the favourites for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their race for Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to attempt to shape the squad in his image.

The legendary Norwegian is coming up to his second summer transfer window since being in charge and, according to reports, it will be just as busy as his first.

United brought in the likes of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last year and let go of a few familiar faces as well.

Solskjaer is said to be planning a similar overhaul and Bellingham has emerged as a surprise target of late.

However, the Red Devils aren’t the only ones in for his signature and it seems they are not favourites in this pursuit either.

Borussia Dortmund beat out Manchester United in January for Erling Haaland’s signature and it appears history may repeat itself.

Should it happen again then Solskjaer must surely reconsider what is going wrong during negotiations or if his side are offering good enough deals for younger players.

Perhaps it’s not even a money issue but more so the things United are offering, such as pathways to the first-team, guaranteed playing time or potential career development.

