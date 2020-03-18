Manchester United prepare for Chris Smalling bidding war

Manchester United may have a bidding war starting up over their loan star Chris Smalling with Roma not the only club interested in his signature.

The England international has been hugely impressive in the Serie A this season, even leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refusing to rule out a return to the first-team for him.

While many believe the legendary Norwegian only said that to keep Smalling’s price-tag high, it’s a testament to him that Gareth Southgate was considering recalling him to the national team.

The former Fulham man was previously ruled out entirely by the England manager who has since admitted regret in having done so publicly.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where his future lies, particularly given the wealth of centre-back options at Old Trafford.

According to La Gazzetto dello Sport, Roma qualifying for the Champions League will help their pursuit of Smalling but he is now wanted by Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton as well.

It’s claimed the experienced defender is worth £25m and it’s believed it’s unlikely the Red Devils would sell for anything less than that, especially now that many clubs are interested in him.

Out of them all, the most shocking one is Spurs as Jose Mourinho had seemingly suggested his failings had to do with a lack of a proper defence, a defence Smalling was a part of.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.