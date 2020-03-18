Manchester United ready to pounce on Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

Manchester United fans may be in for a treat as their club is reportedly keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as his midfield options but it seems he’s keen on adding even more quality.

Perhaps the reports of the talented Frenchman’s desire to leave have some truth in them and the legendary Norwegian is simply preparing for the inevitable.

Perhaps Saul’s versatility means he could be used in other positions and United can put together a ‘galactico’ team of sorts.

Either way, interest in the Spaniard was never believed capable of going beyond that, at least until now.

According to Mundo Deportivo, both Manchester clubs view Saul’s €150m release clause as acceptable and they could make a move for him given his contract negotiations with Atletico have stalled.

This comes despite the tenacious midfielder’s current deal not running out until 2026 with many assuming that means his future is secure.

However, the argument being made is that he’s a bigger player at Atletico now and deserves a pay rise given his current talent.

Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona also means the Spanish capital club can afford to give Saul more wages to reflect his importance to the squad.

