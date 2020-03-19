Manchester United looking for midfield anchor this summer

Manchester United fans may be getting exactly what they wished for after reports emerge of the club’s interest in a defensive midfielder.

Supporters have long identified the position as one that needs investment, although there are general agreements a right-winger is the ultimate priority.

United have just Nemanja Matic as the most natural defensive midfield though the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred have more or less been converted into that role too.

The Serb’s start to the season saw the noise of a potential sale grow quickly, particularly as his contract was due to end in the summer.

However, Matic has turned around his form so superbly that the Red Devils have triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract.

#mufc are, for certain, in the market for a holding midfielder #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 19, 2020

However, despite fans being happy with Matic of late, a long-term solution to the defensive midfield position is needed.

The experienced former Chelsea man has been a much-needed presence in an otherwise young squad but it’s still difficult to see him last beyond the next campaign.

Supporters have called for the likes of Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi and Declan Rice or Denis Zakaria to be considered and it’s likely Solskjaer already has any one of them on his summer wish-list.

