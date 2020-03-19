Marcus Rashford could play 18 more games this season

The expected announcement that football’s shutdown will be extended beyond April 3rd will come as welcome news to Marcus Rashford.

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League and the Professional Footballers’ Association are expected to announce an extension until the end of April following a teleconference between Premier League club chairmen this morning, according to various reports.

This could mean that Rashford has an excellent chance of being available when the season resumes.

Speaking on February 28th, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

‘The scan came back quite positive. We cant rush it and it’ll probably be another couple of months before we see him but when he’s fit, he will be stronger for it.’

This aligns Rashford’s expected return date exactly with that of the Premier League if today’s announcement goes ahead as expected.

There is growing determination and consensus among the football world to complete the season by June 30th as UEFA have requested, even if it means playing matches behind closed doors.

If United are able to progress to both the FA Cup and the Europa League finals, there will be 18 more matches to play, assuming fixtures remain two-legged.

That is a huge portion of the season that could be rescued for the England man.

The 22-year-old’s recovery appears to be going well and he looked sharp as he took to social media yesterday to join in the ‘Stay at Home Challenge’.

‘He wants to be there when the business end comes’ Solskjaer said in that February presser. And as things stand, it looks as if Rashford might be about to have his wish granted.

