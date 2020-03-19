Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has youngest Premier League squad

Manchester United fans have endured a thoroughly inconsistent season up until recently and it appears there’s an obvious reason for it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been getting a lot of praise of late and deservedly so given his side’s unbeaten run before the Premier League was suspended.

United have had plenty of ups and downs but appeared to have finally turned a corner, playing impressive football and getting close to the levels they showed that saw the legendary Norwegian hired full time.

Solskjaer and his players had to do a lot of work to get back there with many even feeling, at one point, that it would never happen.

The Red Devils have experienced a lot of change since the former Molde man’s arrival but another explanation could be the team’s age.

#mufc have the youngest team in the Premier League this season. 28 players have been used with an average age of the squad being 25.8 and the average starting XI age being 24.8 #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 19, 2020

Not only is the average age impressive but the number of players used is equally as impressive.

Most top club’s squads tend to be 22 or 23 strong and it’s likely due to injuries Manchester United have had to use more players.

Given how it’s a young squad, it would make sense why Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent and that as the season went on, the more experienced they got and the better they became at performing.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.