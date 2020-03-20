Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United’s dream midfield signing
Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United's dream midfield signing

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign a holding midfield player this summer and Eduardo Camavinga is a top target.

The 17-year-old prodigy, currently playing for French side Rennes, is one of the hottest properties on the football market, having set Ligue 1 on fire this season with his impressive performances.

The statistics back up the hype. The Angolan-born starlet currently boasts the highest number of tackles across all five of Europe’s top leagues – an incredible statistic for a 17-year-old.

The figure of 106 tackles is considerably higher than those of other holding midfielders on the Red Devils’ shortlist, including West Ham’s Decan Rice (87) and Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi (87).

When averaged out over 90 minutes, the youngster still remains top of the pile in Europe, with an average of 4.6 tackles won per game:

The teenager’s statistics are also impressive in other areas. He boasts an 88% pass accuracy and averages 42 passes and 1.5 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 this term.

Camavinga has also proven that he can perform well against top class opposition, having impressed the football world with his performance against PSG in August 2019 when he was still only 16 years old. He registered 98% pass accuracy, won 10 out of 16 duels and provided an assist in the Trophee des Champions final.

In some ways Camavinga is the kind of player that would fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild project at Old Trafford – young, hard-working and exciting. This chart from UtdArena shows how he ranks against United players in terms of number of tackles made (volume) and tackle success (accuracy). The chart also shows how his figures compare very favourably to all of Europe’s top defensive midfielders, including Casemiro, Kanté, Gueye, Zakaria and Ndidi.

The Red Devils have been linked with the French Under-21 international for some time, but they now face opposition from virtually every top club on the planet if reports are to be believed.

There have been growing and consistent reports that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all chasing the precocious talent, who is valued at around £45 million.

