Manchester United meet agents to explore Thomas Lemar transfer

Manchester United have met with the representatives of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar to explore a potential summer transfer, according to ESPN.

The outlet claims that ‘sources told ESPN they’ve begun meeting with agents. One name stood out: Thomas Lemar, whose representatives met with United in the past week.’

It is something of a left field rumour from a usually fairly reputable source, making this a curious one.

United were reportedly chasing Lemar in 2017 after a stunning season in France while playing for Monaco, but the deal never materialised and the Frenchman ended up in Madrid a year later.

The 24-year-old has never reached the heights of that 2016/17 season and Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitted in January this year that Lemar had not lived up to expectations following his €70 million move.

‘Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn’t been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don’t have’ the Argentinian admitted.

‘Now if Lemar can stay or not… we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in function for their needs.’

‘His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations.’

Lemar is predominantly a left winger but can also play on the right and through the middle, offering the kind of versatility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs at Old Trafford. However, his signing would represent a massive gamble for the Red Devils after two seasons of mediocre football in two different leagues, even though his game would, on paper, be better suited to the Premier League.

The Frenchman is no doubt one of many options that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is exploring for the summer window but, as ESPN says, ‘this is one to keep an eye on’, especially if the Red Devils don’t succeed in landing the likes of their reported top targets Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

