Marcus Rashford takes positive action against coronavirus

Marcus Rashford has made an incredible gesture in the fight against COVID-19.

Rashford is concerned with the impact that school closures brought about by the fight to contain the virus will have on low-income families who rely on free school meals to help feed their children.

In a message on social media, Rashford said:

‘Guys, across the UK there are over 32,000 schools. Tomorrow all of these will close. Many of the children attending these schools rely on free meals, so I’ve spent the last few days talking to organisations to understand how this deficit is going to be filled.’

‘I wanted to understand the scale of the problem and how we can reach vulnerable children. It’s not just schools. It’s community centres, breakfast clubs, etc that provide the only meal many kids get each day. No child should have to worry where their next meal is coming from.’

‘@FareShareUK distributes food to 11,000 diff organisations across the UK reaching almost 1million people in need a week. Today, I am partnering with them to rework how food is distributed during the closure, with the aim that no child is missed.’

‘To anyone reading who can spare a few £’s, you could make a big difference, supporting cost of delivery vans, warehouse storage and other logistics. Just £5 helps @FareShareUK provide 20 meals for kids off school. http://fareshare.org.uk/help-us’

‘And to the food industry, we know it’s a challenging time, but we ask you to please send any product you can to @FareShareUK to support their efforts during the closure.

[email protected] Thanks to all the companies already involved.’

‘I appreciate you all, stay safe!’

Rashford has also donated ‘a significant fee’ to the Fareshare charity.

It is a fantastic act of kindness from the 22-year-old, who is currently recovering from a double stress fracture of the back.

United legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs have also been doing their bit for the cause, closing their hotels Hotel Football and The Stock Exchange to the public and allowing NHS workers who cannot live with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic to stay there for free.

Even United’s much maligned executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has been doing his bit, pledging £1 million of the club’s funds to pay casual matchday staff the money they would have received for the remaining four home fixtures should the season not be completed.

You can donate to Rashford’s Fareshare charity here: https://fareshare.org.uk/

