Odion Ighalo ‘would play for United for free’, source says

Manchester United might need to make a decision about Odion Ighalo’s future before another ball is kicked.

His current loan deal expires on the 30th June and it is still uncertain as to whether football will have resumed by that time.

If the season does extend beyond that date, it may be possible to extend the Nigerian’s loan further but it is unlikely that there is any provision for that in the contract with his home club Shanghai Shenhua, who may insist that the Red Devils make the deal permanent or return him to China at that stage.

Ighalo has become an instant hit with fans at Old Trafford and has impressed everyone with his passion and enthusiasm for the club.

An inside source has told The Athletic that the 30-year-old ‘gives the impression he would play for United for free’ amidst reports that the player would be willing to take a 50% pay cut from his salary with Shenhua, reported to be between £240,000 and £300,000 per week, to make the move to United a permanent one.

Meanwhile it has been revealed that Ighalo has a clause in his contract that awards him £8,000 for every goal he scores for the Red Devils.

With his four goals in three starts, that clause has already cost United £32,000.

He is also entitled to £9,000 for every match the Reds win when he is in the matchday squad and £3,000 for each draw. This means that the Nigerian has already earned a total of £92,000 in bonuses.

The Old Trafford hierarchy will consider it money well spent.

While the Red Devils’ decision makers may have to consider carefully what to do next in regard to the striker, Manchester United fans are in no doubt as to what should happen, with 86% voting that they would make the deal permanent if the season was to end at this stage.

