Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with £50 million Man United move

Manchester United are ‘circling’ around Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to The Sun.

Aubameyang has played 97 times for the Gunners, scoring 61 goals and providing 13 assists.

The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and according to the outlet, ‘Gunners officials have accepted the fact Aubameyang will not sign a new deal and would prefer to cash in than lose him for nothing.’

‘Arsenal … had wanted their £56million top-scorer to commit his long-term future to the club … But now they may be tempted to recoup nearly all of what they paid for him in January 2018 after Man Utd registered an interest’ the report claims.

On face value the story seems to hold little merit. At 30 years of age, Aubameyang hardly fits the profile of an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recruit and Arsenal would surely not want to sell their star player to a rival Premier League club.

On the other hand, United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has a history of making audacious bids for top stars and could see the Frenchman as a world class, proven Premier League striker who could be available for as little as £50 million.

Another advantage that the Gabonese star offers is his ability to play across the front line, being adept on both right and left wings.

An enquiry from Old Trafford therefore would not be unthinkable.

The more likely destinations for Aubameyang include Barcelona, who could make a move for him if they cannot secure the services of top target, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, and Inter themselves if the Argentinian does move to Spain.

PSG are also reportedly interested in signing their countryman.

