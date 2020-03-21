Bryan Robsen impressed by Bruno Fernandes’ impact

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson had some incredible praise reserved for Bruno Fernandes after a brilliant start to his Old Trafford career.

The Portuguese magician is already well-loved by fans as he led his side on an unbeaten run that has long been missing from their season.

United were inconsistent all campaign long before Bruno’s arrival and it’s no coincidence how they’re playing since he joined.

Robson opted to compare the former Sporting man to club legend Paul Scholes which is certainly a huge compliment.

If Bruno ends up winning even half the trophies the former academy product did, then he would be considered a successful signing after all.

According to Manchester Evening News, Robson said: “I think it’s been a terrific impact and the first signs are he looks like a top player.

“He is always on the move, always wanting the ball, has got a great touch and makes double movements, a bit like Scholesy used to do.

“It’s where you go one way and come back and you’ve got a couple of yards of space, so he can get on the ball in that way.

“His energy levels and pace looks really good and he has showed he can hit a pass and score goals. So the initial period where he’s been at the club looks great. Great signs.

“I’ve already seen him around the training camp and he gets on really well with the boys, seeing as he’s only been here a couple of months.

“What I do like to see when he’s on the pitch is, even though he’s a forward-minded player, he’s already swivelling and looking on his shoulder, demanding of his team-mates.”

Bruno was certainly the missing piece for Manchester United, particularly with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s love for the 4-2-3-1 formation.

That formation’s effectiveness is more or less defined by the attacking midfielder and the club were relying on the out of form duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

Bruno’s arrival has shown fans what kind of quality they missed and with Paul Pogba set to return to the line-up, things could still get better.

Solskjaer will be spoilt for choices soon and supporters are curious how he will fit in all his best players together.