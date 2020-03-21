Jude Bellingham narrows transfer choice down to two clubs

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham as the 16-year-old sensation has reportedly rejected moves to Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Daily Star reports that the Birmingham City starlet has been considering approaches made by a number of different clubs but has ‘narrowed down his choice to either United or [Borussia] Dortmund’.

If true, it represents excellent news for the Red Devils, who have been on a charm offensive to persuade the youngster to make the short trip up the M6 to Old Trafford.

It is still believed that Dortmund are the favourites to sign Bellingham. Sport Bild’s Bundesliga expert Christian Falk recently tweeted that Bayern Munich would not be signing the wonderkid but that Dortmund were in pole position.

Dortmund have an excellent record of bringing through talented youngsters such as Jadon Sancho and recently pipped United to the post to sign Norwegian starlet Erling Braut Haaland.

However, as reported here recently, the Red Devils believe they have an ace up their sleeve. Bellingham’s 15-year-old brother Jobe plays in Birmingham City’s academy and is an England under-15 international, so family life would need to be disrupted significantly to accommodate Jude’s move overseas.

The Red Devils have also reportedly been bullish with their contract offer to the midfielder, having put a £100,000 per week salary on the table – a massive amount for a teenager and a figure unlikely to be matched by Dortmund.

Bellingham cannot sign a professional deal until he turns 17 on June 29th, at which time United’s offer could represent a very nice birthday present indeed.

