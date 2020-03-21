Manchester United given hope in potential Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their chase for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The talented Englishman had emerged as a priority transfer target ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign began and for good reason.

United are obviously in desperate need of a right-winger and Sancho perfectly fits the type of player he’s looking for.

However, signing the versatile attacker won’t be easy and not just because Dortmund will make it difficult for them.

Many top European clubs are believed to be in the race for his signature but there is one club that has, for now, dropped out.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus have no interest in entering an auction for Sancho unless the player himself puts them as his priority club to move to this summer.

It’s believed the teenage sensation has no real interest in a move to anywhere other than the Premier League so it’s likely he won’t transfer to the Serie A giants.

This means United have a better shot at Sancho but any deal is believed to hinge on qualification to the Champions League.

Solskjaer’s men appeared to be well on their way into a top-four spot before the season was suspended so perhaps their wishes may come true.