Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on a striker for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly considering their striking options for the next season with two Premier League names being strong candidates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to criticise Anthony Martial publicly but has constantly called on him to produce more.

The talented Frenchman has seemingly gotten the message, scoring plenty before the season was temporarily on hold but his position is still somewhat under threat.

It’s a part of the starting XI Solskjaer appears to be keen on providing more competition in, with the addition of Odion Ighalo in January evidence of that.

The Nigerian is only at the club on loan and while he has performed well, he’s not necessarily the best long-term option.

According to the Evening Standard, the names among the wish-list are Raul Jimenez who Solskjaer ‘admires’ while Harry Kane is a ‘firm favourite’ of the manager as well as the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Moves for either player will be incredibly complicated, particularly for the latter as Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

Jimenez has refused to rule out a move away from Wolves but they are under no pressure to sell him and could potentially out-perform Manchester United in the league.

It’s difficult to imagine either one of these players coming to Old Trafford just to play understudy so it will be interesting to see what this means for Martial’s future.