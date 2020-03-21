Rio Ferdinand attempts to pick between Jack Grealish and James Maddison

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has attempted to pick between Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison.

The Englishman’s former side are reported to be keen on both Premier League stars and for good measure.

Grealish has impressed thoroughly for Villa, captaining them superbly and being their one ray of sunshine in an otherwise bleak season.

Maddison has also been central to Leicester’s Champions League push this campaign and United’s need for creativity has seen them linked to both players.

Fans would probably love to have both onboard if they could but it’s likely a move would only be made for one of them.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ferdinand said: “Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question. They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year. They’re very different players.

“Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about. He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking… that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.

“That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.”

Ferdinand is more or less saying what most Manchester United fans think and in fairness, Grealish has arguably performed better this campaign.

It’s also more likely a move for the Aston Villa man would be made than for Maddison given numerous factors.

The Birmingham club may face relegation and be forced to sell their star asset whereas Leicester are under no such pressure.

Grealish’s versatility also means he could play on the wings which is a position United are more in need of addressing than their central or attacking midfield.