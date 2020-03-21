The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week

A week without football seems like a lifetime, but there has still been plenty going on behind the scenes. Here are some of the top stories emerging from Manchester United’s first full week of lockdown:

1. Despite a charm offensive from United, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly still favourites to sign Birmingham’s 16-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham, but fear not, the Red Devils have an ace up their sleeve:

2. We all knew Aaron Wan-Bissaka was good, but amazing statistics emerged this week that show just how good he is:

3. Rumours that United are chasing Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek have surfaced this week, despite reports that he has a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. This article looks at what might be going on and how it involves a certain Paul Pogba:

4. How does the season’s postponement affect Odion Ighalo‘s loan deal? This article looks at the Nigerian’s situation and also what 86% of fans said United should do about it:

5. At some stages recently it looked as if Juventus were the clear favourites to land Paul Pogba this summer, but news broke this week that the Italians may be about to pull the plug because of two key issues:

6. With this week’s announcement that Euro 2020 would be pushed back a year, we had an interesting look at how this could affect United’s English players and cheekily put together a potential Man United England Euro 2021 XI consisting entirely of United stars – and we didn’t even mention Jesse Lingard:

7. WIth Tahith Chong’s future finally settled last week, attention turned to Angel Gomes, whose future is still up in the air. This article looks at how things currently stand for the England Under-21 international:

8. How much football could Marcus Rashford still play this season if all goes to plan? We answer that question here:

9. You can usually take rumours about United being in for Harry Kane with a pinch of salt, but perhaps the latest ones should be taken more seriously, as they are coming from a really reliable source:

10. And then of course there’s the great news that Man United’s owners the Glazers have signed the best player in the world. No, it’s not Messi or Ronaldo, it’s American footballer Tom Brady, but that still might be big news for United according to this article:

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.