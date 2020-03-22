Barcelona more open to Antoine Griezmann summer sale

Manchester United could end up reigniting their desire to sign Antoine Griezmann after he has reportedly become available once more.

Jose Mourinho was the manager in charge when news first surfaced of the French talent potentially moving to Old Trafford but nothing came of it in the end.

Griezmann would end up announcing his decision to stay with Atletico Madrid only to move to Barcelona a while later.

By then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the new boss in charge of United and he had changed their transfer policy, having no interest in signing ‘galacticos’.

However, this time around the offer could prove too tempting to avoid, particularly since the legendary Norwegian is understood to be looking for an attacker.

According to the Express, Sport report that Barcelona are open to selling Griezmann for £90m after he failed to impress his new club and the Red Devils, Arsenal and Chelsea are the potential destinations.

In truth, the report sounds more hopeful rather than actual facts and it seems the La Liga giants are attempting to whip up interest in a player they’ve lost faith in.

It would be a signing reminiscent of Alexis Sanchez who also arrived at Old Trafford at around the same age of 29 on high wages.