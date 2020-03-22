Darius Vassell urges Jack Grealish to consider summer move

Manchester United have received a little boost in their chase for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish after club legend Darius Vassell suggested he should push for a move.

The talented Englishman has been loyal to the Birmingham side so far in his career but his loyalty is being tested by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reported interest.

Grealish has become a priority target of United’s according to some sections of the media and for good reason.

The versatile midfielder has been in impressive form for Villa, captaining them superbly in what has been an otherwise disappointing season.

The Red Devils are in need of a couple more signings before competing for major honours again and Rio Ferdinand was the latest to suggest Grealish could be one of those signings.

According to Manchester Evening News, Vassell said: “I always get asked about Jack Grealish’s situation. I want him to stay through supporting Villa – he’s one of our own.

“But he’s so good now, where could he end up if he went to a better team with better players? Is it right to hold him back? If you look at history, you’ve got Gareth Barry and James Milner who left for City. Top quality players went on to bigger and better things.

“So I think it’s a matter of time. He’s so good, how can other teams not be tempted to come in and steal him?

“I don’t like saying it but he’s got to go at some point. Unless Villa get new owners and are buying the best players, go and get the most for your career.

“I don’t think Villa fans would blame him – he’s played his heart out and done brilliantly. At the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

There will always be question marks over whether Grealish can perform on the big stage unless he secures a move to a big club.

Manchester United appear to be the main ones in for his signature and should Villa face relegation, it may be too tempting a move to ignore.

Grealish would potentially then be sold for cheap, or at least cheaper than he’d be valued for now, and he’d have plenty to prove at Old Trafford.