Manchester United set date to return to training

Manchester United have set a return date to training for the first team squad.

A Manchester United spokesperson has confirmed to The MEN that the plan is to return to Carrington on April 10th, although the situation is ‘constantly being reviewed’.

April 10th is Good Friday, ironically normally a public holiday in the UK.

It is possible that both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will be fit to take part in that first training session, with the Frenchman very likely to have completed his recovery by then.

In the meantime, the squad are training in whatever way they can at home. Juan Mata has told the club’s official website ‘We are coping okay.’

‘We are obviously in the house, trying to stay fit, trying to train how we can, doing some exercise in the house and whoever has a garden, they are in the garden.’

‘We are just trying to stay fit. We are being patient and calm, that is the only thing we can do now. We have to wait, we have to trust the experts and we have to wait until we can play football again.’

Seeing the team back at Carrington will provide a significant boost for fans, representing an early sign of life getting back to normal and indicating that we are over the worst in terms of the battle against the coronavirus.

The season is currently scheduled to resume on April 30th, with United’s first match after that on the current calendar being against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 2nd May.

Matches may begin behind closed doors if conditions are still not safe for crowds to gather.

