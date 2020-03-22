Rio Ferdinand has his say on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive talents
Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has had plenty of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The young Englishman hasn’t even been at Old Trafford for a year and yet he puts in the performances that would normally be associated with a veteran.

Luckily for United, Wan-Bissaka hasn’t needed an adjustment period at all, settling in almost seamlessly and nailing down the right-back spot as his own.

If the former Crystal Palace man can keep himself fit, there’s no reason to think he won’t be at the club for another ten years with Ferdinand certainly a fan too.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford a complete defensive monster but to his credit, has heavily developed his attacking game as well which has shown of late.

It’s safe to say if Wan-Bissaka continues developing his attacking instinct, he will develop into a more all-round better right-back than the often praised Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Solskjaer’s Manchester United often need their full-backs attacking high up the pitch in order to stretch the play and make room for their more advanced teammates.

Wan-Bissaka struggled initially but the more the season has gone on the further up the field he has been and the better quality crosses he’s provided.

