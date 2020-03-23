Alexis Sanchez no longer wanted by Inter Milan, expert confirms

Inter Milan have decided not to make Alex Sanchez’s loan deal permanent, according to Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sanchez has been on loan to the Nerazzurri from Manchester United this season, with the Old Trafford club paying 40% of his £350,000 per week wages.

The loan spell has not been successful for Sanchez. He has scored just one goal and provided three assists in 16 games for the Italians and has missed eleven matches due to a peroneus tendon injury.

There had been reports that Inter were prepared to sign the 31-year-old on a permanent deal at the end of the season, but only if he agreed to a salary of ‘significantly less’ than the £210,000 per week they are paying him currently.

But now it would appear that even that offer is no longer on the table.

Speaking on Calciomercato.com, the much-respected Romano says ‘unless there are any sensational twists and turns, the decision to send the Chilean striker back to Manchester United is gathering steam.’

‘Sanchez also comes at a hefty cost between the transfer fee and, above all, the salary. Signing him permanently would limit Inter on the investment front, unless the Red Devils agree to extend the dry loan for one more year.’

‘In short, the separation will happen unless there is the option of another ‘free’ year (wages aside): this is the decision.’

As reported here yesterday, it is looking increasingly likely that the Chilean will be at Old Trafford next season unless the Red Devils pay virtually all of his wages to play somewhere else. This latest report represents a further confirmation that a return to base is indeed the most likely scenario.

