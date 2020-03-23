Rio Ferdinand can’t get over Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has reserved special praise for Mason Greenwood after an impressive first season at the club.

The young Englishman is enjoying a breakthrough of sorts and has performed so well that he’s only behind Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the goalscoring charts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of Greenwood but has avoided playing him too often in order to save him for burn out.

The academy product is already a fan favourite and it’s only a matter of time before he’s a first-team star.

Had the season not been put on temporary hold, Greenwood potentially could’ve finished it second or first of the goalscoring charts.

According to Teamtalk, Ferdinand said: “Have you seen what this kid is doing?

“Left and right foot. If you said to him take a free-kick please. In his own mind he is saying to himself ‘do they want it on my right or my left foot?’ That is the kind of conversations he is having in his head.

“Left foot, right foot, bang. The ball is hitting the back of the net, that is how he moves. I have seen this kid since he was very young and I have heard people talking about him at the club.

“Every level he has gone into, that is the key, every level he has played he has looked unfazed and stepped up to it easily. Like with pure, pure ease. He has just done it.

“He just looks around ‘Old Trafford? This is me, I’m meant to be here.’ That is the vibe I get from him. You can’t put a price on that, that cold-hearted calm confidence is just mad.”

Greenwood’s ability to play with both feet is definitely impressive but it’s his clinical nature that has fans celebrating the most.

The teenager has a tendency to convert low-quality chances and so supporters can only imagine how he would be when there are more chances created.

So far Greenwood has mostly played as a right-winger, which makes his goalscoring record even more impressive as it’s not his natural position.

Should he continue to develop and eventually play as a striker, it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine him netting over 20 goals a season.