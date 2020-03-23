Video: Marcus Rashford steps up fitness work during suspension

Manchester United have received a boost in the form of Marcus Rashford despite the ongoing suspension in football.

The talented Englishman picked up an awful injury just when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed him most but luckily Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo’s arrivals softened the blow.

If there are any positives to take from this break in play is that it allows Rashford more time to recover from his injury.

Should United be given the opportunity to finish off the season, the young striker could be fit and firing by then.

With Solskjaer chasing a top-four spot, Rashford returning would be just the boost needed to push the team forward.

Rashford should be eased back into action and not rushed back as it could potentially have a devastating effect on his career.

Robin van Persie previously stated that he experienced a similar knock and never fully recovered from it, even to this day.

Hopefully, Rashford doesn’t have to go through the same kind of pain and can return to full fitness with no issues.

The academy product still has a decade of football in him at least and so to constantly be carrying a knock that whole time will be devastating.