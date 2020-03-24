Manchester United favourites to win postponed Europa League final

Manchester United will not be heading to Gdansk on May 27th to play in the Europa League final.

UEFA have announced that the final has been postponed, along with that of the Champions League, which was due to take place three days later in Istanbul.

According to UEFA’s website, ‘No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.’

‘The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available.’

‘The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.’

The news underlines UEFA’s determination to complete this season’s tournament, which is good news for the Red Devils, who are now clear favourites to win the competition.

Sports statistics experts FiveThirtyEight.com report that United have a 45% chance of reaching the final and a 27% chance of winning the competition, which would guarantee them a place in the Champions League next season irrespective of where they finish in the Premier League.

United are 5-0 up on aggregate in their round-of-16 tie with Austrian side LASK and so are all but guaranteed to reach the quarter finals.

Based on other first leg scorelines, the favourites so far to join United in the last 16 are Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolves and Basel. The match between Copenhagen and Istanbul Basaksehir is evenly poised and the Sevilla vs Roma and Inter vs Getafe ties have not yet started.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.