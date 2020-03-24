Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho race in jeopardy after uncertainty

Manchester United’s long term race for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has stalled of late according to reports.

The sensational Englishman is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target for the summer despite some insisting it’s an impossible transfer.

Dortmund had initially refused to sell but have slowly softened up to the idea, particularly after securing Erling Haaland the past January.

That coupled with how Sancho clashed with his bosses earlier in the season has suddenly meant the German giants are more open to completing a deal.

United appear to have the finances to secure the youngster’s signature but they will still have to beat off their competition.

Jadon Sancho is the first target for #mufc in the summer transfer market – at the moment Man Utd are working on the player about his possible contract and have been speaking with his agents for two months. #muzone [@FabrizioRomano] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 24, 2020

Talks with Dortmund to find a agreement for Jadon Sancho have had to wait because of the #COVID19 virus with Dortmund expected to ask for more the €100m for the player with #mufc working on this. #muzone [@FabrizioRomano] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 24, 2020

It makes sense the current global health crisis would stall any deals between all clubs as their financial circumstances are also affected.

If the situation does clear up and football returns from its current suspension then there’s the possibility of a late transfer window.

This would mean clubs scrambling to do business or potentially not even being financially capable of doing business anymore.

Given the uncertainty, it would be reckless to take any steps just yet but it is pleasing to see Manchester United have been negotiating with Sancho for a long time now.

